Woman arrested in connection to string of fires across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman suspected of lighting several fire around Fresno has been arrested.

32-year-old Ramona Leal was taken into custody last Thursday after law enforcement officers contacted her on suspicion of petty theft.

While identifying her, they discovered she had an active warrant for arson and was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The Fresno Fire Department identified Leal as an arson suspect tied to series of fires set in different parts of the city.

Authorities say she leaves hand written notes on home before using gasoline to ignite fires.

Fire officials believe she is from Southern California, where she is wanted for questioning by the Los Angeles County Fire for an arson in late June.