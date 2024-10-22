Woman arrested following 8-mile chase with stolen car in Kings County, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in jail after deputies say she led them on an eight-mile chase before crashing into other cars in Kings County.

Investigators say 23-year-old Laura Perez-Gomez was driving a Toyota Camry Monday afternoon on Highway 198 west of Highway 41.

A deputy did a license plate check and discovered the car was stolen.

Two deputies then tried to make a traffic stop, but Gomez took off, leading to a chase.

It finally ended when the stolen Camry crashed into two cars stopped at the intersection of 18th and Jackson Avenues.

Gomez was treated for her injuries before being booked into jail.