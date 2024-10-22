24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman arrested following 8-mile chase with stolen car in Kings County, deputies say

KFSN logo
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 7:56PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in jail after deputies say she led them on an eight-mile chase before crashing into other cars in Kings County.

Investigators say 23-year-old Laura Perez-Gomez was driving a Toyota Camry Monday afternoon on Highway 198 west of Highway 41.

A deputy did a license plate check and discovered the car was stolen.

Two deputies then tried to make a traffic stop, but Gomez took off, leading to a chase.

It finally ended when the stolen Camry crashed into two cars stopped at the intersection of 18th and Jackson Avenues.

Gomez was treated for her injuries before being booked into jail.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW