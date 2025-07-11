Woman arrested for suspected DUI crash involving 4 cars in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody after allegedly causing a four-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Fresno Police say 35-year-old 'Guadalupe Vidro crashed her vehicle shortly before 5:30 pm Thursday at Olive and Cedar in Central Fresno.

They say Vidro was found be under the influence.

Three people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries are not known, but we do know they are all expected to be okay.

There's also no word on the condition of the pedestrian.