Woman dies after being hit by DUI suspect in Visalia, police say

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 12:41AM
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Visalia early Sunday morning.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in a suspected DUI crash in Visalia early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of Divisidero Street and Houston Avene.

The Visalia Police Department says 23-year-old Isaiah Martinez hit 41-year-old Veronica Flores before crashing his vehicle into a light pole.

Flores was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say Martinez was believed to have been driving under the influence.

He was arrested and booked into jail on charges related to the crash.

