Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a train in central Fresno.

It happened after 10 pm Monday on Belmont and Diana.

Police say a woman in her 40s was walking over the tracks outside a designated crossing when she was struck by an Amtrak Train.

She has not yet been identified.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.