Woman hospitalized after crashing stolen vehicle during chase in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after a chase with law enforcement ended in a crash in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The chase began just before 8 p.m. in the small community of Poplar.

The California Highway Patrol says officers had tried to pull over a stolen car, but the woman driving it refused to stop.

Investigators say the minutes-long chase reached speeds of 70 to 80 miles per hour before the suspect rolled the vehicle into an orchard near Spacer Drive and Avenue 200.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where her condition is currently unknown.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

