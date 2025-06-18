Woman hospitalized following car crash in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital following an early morning crash in northeast Fresno.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Herndon and Willow avenues.

Officers say the woman was driving east on Herndon when she ran a red light and slammed into a car heading south on Willow.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries. The man in the other car was not injured.

It's unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Authorities say the northbound lane of Willow will remain closed for about an hour, while a section of southbound Willow remains partially open.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.