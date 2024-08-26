Woman hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are looking for the driver accused of causing a hit-and-run crash in Fresno County that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened just after 10 pm Sunday on southbound Highway 41, just south of North Avenue.

Officers say a Chevy Camaro hit the back of a Dodge Ram pickup, spun out of control and struck a guardrail.

The Camaro soon caught fire. The driver of the Camaro ran from the scene.

A woman in the pickup complained of pain in her chest and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The man inside the truck was okay.

Officers do not have a description of the Camaro driver who remains on the loose.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

