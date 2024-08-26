Woman hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are looking for the driver accused of causing a hit-and-run crash in Fresno County that sent a woman to the hospital.
It happened just after 10 pm Sunday on southbound Highway 41, just south of North Avenue.
Officers say a Chevy Camaro hit the back of a Dodge Ram pickup, spun out of control and struck a guardrail.
The Camaro soon caught fire. The driver of the Camaro ran from the scene.
A woman in the pickup complained of pain in her chest and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The man inside the truck was okay.
Officers do not have a description of the Camaro driver who remains on the loose.
It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.