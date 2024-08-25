WATCH LIVE

Woman hospitalized following house fire in Fresno County, officials say

Sunday, August 25, 2024
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Fire Department responded to a home on Madison Avenue near Cornelia Avenue around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters searched the home and pulled a woman from the house.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Four engines and two water tenders responded to the scene.

Authorities say the home was a total loss, and the fire is under investigation.

