Woman injured in hit and run crash, CHP looking for driver

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who crashed into another car and critically injured a woman in Merced County.

Officers were called out at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Santa Fe Drive near Pepper Street just east of Delhi.

When they arrived, they found two cars off the side of the road.

Investigators say a woman was driving a Honda east on Santa Fe when she was rear-ended by a man driving a Mazda.

Both ended up veering off the road, with the Mazda rolling over and the Honda going across train tracks.

Witnesses say a man got out of the Mazda with injuries and was later picked up by another person.

Fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get the woman out of the Honda, where she was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

She was also traveling with a dog who died in the crash.

Authorities say the driver is wanted for felony hit and run.