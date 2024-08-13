Woman kidnapped at Tachi Palace Casino Resort and taken to Paso Robles, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a woman at Tachi Palace Casino Resort and took her to Paso Robles.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office got a call for a missing elderly woman on Monday morning.

Deputies learned she was last seen getting into a car with an unknown man, who they later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Lemaster.

Authorities were able to track the woman in Paso Robles by using her cell phone location.

Police in Paso Robles then found the woman safe in her vehicle. Officers also found Lemaster a short distance away and took him into custody.

The suspect was booked in the Kings County Jail on multiple charges, including kidnapping, extortion and elder abuse. His bail is set at $240,000.