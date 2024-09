70-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in north Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a car in north Fresno.

Fresno Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Blackstone and Spruce avenues around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the 70-year-old woman was hit by a car traveling south on Blackstone. Investigators believe the driver had the green light.

The woman died at the scene and investigators say the driver was not under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.