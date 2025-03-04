Woman killed in 'questionable' fire behind Fresno County home identified

A suspicious fire in Caruthers claimed one life and seriously injured another person Monday morning.

A suspicious fire in Caruthers claimed one life and seriously injured another person Monday morning.

A suspicious fire in Caruthers claimed one life and seriously injured another person Monday morning.

A suspicious fire in Caruthers claimed one life and seriously injured another person Monday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was killed in a fire behind a home in Fresno County has been identified as 36-year-old Samantha Dellia.

The flames broke out behind a home on Quince near Ontario in Caruthers Monday morning, destroying a travel trailer and a shed.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Dellia was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 44-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries. Officials say he is still in critical condition.

The owner of the home, Daniel Maciel, says Dellia had been living there for two months.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says new information has led them to launch a questionable death investigation.