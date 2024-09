Woman wanted for questioning in connection to Oakhurst homicide

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a woman in connection to a murder in Oakhurst.

Deputies say Kaicey Bos is wanted for questioning as a person of interest.

It comes after first responders found a 24-year-old man dead inside a home on Shady Lane Friday morning.

Officials are investigating the death as a homicide because of the man's concerning injuries.

This is the second homicide of the year in Madera County.