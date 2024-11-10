24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Woman in wheelchair struck and killed in southeast Fresno

Sunday, November 10, 2024 10:39PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the road in southeast Fresno.

Police were called out to Covis Avenue and Inyo Street after 5:30 pm. Saturday night.

Officers say a woman in a wheelchair was hit while crossing Clovis Avenue.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation but has reopened.

Police are still looking for the driver.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

