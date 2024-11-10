Woman in wheelchair struck and killed in southeast Fresno

A woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the road in southeast Fresno Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the road in southeast Fresno.

Police were called out to Covis Avenue and Inyo Street after 5:30 pm. Saturday night.

Officers say a woman in a wheelchair was hit while crossing Clovis Avenue.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation but has reopened.

Police are still looking for the driver.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.