Woman wins $3.1M on Megabucks slot machine at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Winning big at the casino, that's most players' dream, and that dream became a reality for one Tulare County woman at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville on Sunday night.

"At first she was shocked, I don't think she knew she won, and when I told her, she just stared, a blank stare," says Slot Machine manager, Deborah Villa.

She had the chance to speak to the lucky winner, who hit a $3.1 million jackpot on the Megabucks machine, which is connected to other casinos around California.

"Her story was very emotional," mentions Deborah. "I think privately she does have her own situations going on, but other than that, I think yesterday made her happy."

We spoke with the woman's family, but for safety reasons, we are keeping their identities private.

They call the win an unexpected blessing.

Especially because this was her first time at this casino.

Family shares the young woman was on her way to the store when she took a detour, and came here to the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville.

She was hoping to score some extra cash to be able to afford more things at the store, little did she know, she would walk out a multi-millionaire.

They describe her as a private and selfless person with plans to build generational wealth.

"To win this amount of money at such a young age, and to just know you're from the Valley, you didn't have to go to Vegas to win big, you can be right here at Eagle Mountain Casino. I'm sure this is truly life-changing, not just for her but also for her family," says Suzi Gonzalez, marketing manager at Eagle Mountain Casino.

Family says the new millionaire headed to work, like usual, on Monday morning.

The funds, they say, will help her continue pursuing her personal and professional goals.

Eagle Mountain Casino invites locals to come out and test their luck as they celebrate their 29th anniversary with giveaways and cash prizes on June 30th.

Eagle Mountain says this win marks the biggest in the Central Valley so far this year, and the biggest win ever at the casino's new location.

In the meantime, the family of the winner is asking for privacy at this time.

