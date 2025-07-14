19-year-old worker dies after getting trapped in machine at California burrito factory: Authorities

VERNON, Calif. -- An investigation was underway after a 19-year-old worker died at a California factory that makes a well-known brand of frozen burritos.

The tragic incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which said the call came in as an injured worker in the kitchen of the Tina's Burritos factory in Vernon.

Sgt. Daniel Onopa with the Vernon Police Department said the victim was cleaning an industrial food processor when the machine unexpectedly activated.

Other workers who heard him yelling for help tried to turn off the machine, but were unable to. The man had already died when officers arrived at the factory.

The victim's name has not been released.

People who appeared to be factory workers could be seen in an emotional state in a seating area outside the factory after the incident.

Sgt. Onopa said there was no indication of foul play and that it appears to be a terrible accident.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is also expected to begin their investigation into the worker's death some time Monday.

