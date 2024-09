Caltrans honors employees who died on the job

More than 200 people gathered in Visalia to remember CalTrans employees who died on the job.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 200 people gathered in Visalia to remember CalTrans employees who died on the job.

Each year, Caltrans honors its fallen employees.

This year's theme was "Keeping Their Memory Alive."

On Wednesday, the District 6 Ceremony was held at the Caltrans maintenance station near Highway 198.

193 cones were set up in the parking lot.

Each orange cone symbolized a life lost.