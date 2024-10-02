Workout Wednesday Building balance with barbells

In this week's Workout Wednesday we look at how to exercise and build balance using just one barbell.

In this week's Workout Wednesday we look at how to exercise and build balance using just one barbell.

In this week's Workout Wednesday we look at how to exercise and build balance using just one barbell.

In this week's Workout Wednesday we look at how to exercise and build balance using just one barbell.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this week's Workout Wednesday, we look at how to exercise and build balance using just one barbell.

Fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains, "What you're trying to do is use resistance, but it's really trying to work on your core and your legs. This is a multi-joint action. Bring it away from the body and bring it out, so you're just stretching your body out."

"The other exercise is called a pistol. We're going to just bring your leg out and come down like you're going to sit in the chair. Nice and easy, not too low, just getting started working on range of motion. We can strengthen those glutes, hamstrings, and shoulders on a pistol stretch. Remember that when doing these stretches, take your time. Always listen to your body."