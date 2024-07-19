Worldwide computer outage causes major delays at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travelers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport were impacted by a global computer outage started on Thursday night and continued into Friday morning.

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike says the issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalated disruptions for flights, banks, and media outlets, including ABC.

Operations were getting off the ground again at the airport on Friday afternoon.

The outage left long lines of travelers trying to figure out what was happening, like Zach and Sarah Gates.

"I mean it's frustrating for sure, we'd rather be sleeping or eating some food. We've committed to try and make it if we can," said Zach.

They're flying United. and trying to make it to a funeral in Chicago on Saturday morning.

They were able to get re-booked.

Others were not so lucky.

RELATED: CrowdStrike says widespread disruptions were not the result of security incident or cyberattack

Henry Rodriguez was set to fly to Las Vegas before Allegiant canceled all flights scheduled before 11 a.m.

"Now we're stuck here. I had to cancel reservations, hopefully get our refunds back for hotels and everything else that we have set up over there," said Rodriguez.

The impacts of the outage were felt at airports across the state.

SFO and LAX are packed with frustrated travelers, stuck on the ground.

About two dozen flights were impacted in Fresno, and half of them were canceled.

We have been seeing delays range from 30 minutes to several hours so again it is important for passengers to stay in contact with their airline for their flight status, said Vikkie Calderon with FYI.

Throughout the day, frustrated and exhausted passengers were making the best of the situation.

"We did get a meal voucher as well. So, we're going to get some food in the airport," said Sarah.

