'Xavier Worthy Day' officially proclaimed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Council President Annalisa Perea proudly announced the proclamation of "Xavier Worthy Day."

It's in honor of the Fresno native and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

The special day recognizes his extraordinary achievements in professional football and his commitment to giving back to his community.

Worthy was born and raised in Fresno, then went on to Central East High School, where he excelled in both football and track.

Worthy's proud mother, Nicky Jones, along with other family members and friends, were present at the event to accept the proclamation.

