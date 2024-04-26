On the journey to the NFL Draft, Worthy broke the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash record.

Fresno native Xavier Worthy drafted in first round by the Kansas City Chiefs

Fresno native Xavier Worthy was picked in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central High School alum is off the board.

Xavier Worthy has been drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He's the first player from Central California taken in the first round since Firebaugh's Josh Allen was taken 7th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Worthy's career with the Texas Longhorns ended with a College Football Playoff semi-final appearance against the Washington Huskies, who were headed by former Bulldogs head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Xavier Worthy reacts to being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs during a watch party with his loved ones on Thursday night.

He started in all 14 games of the Longhorns' 2023 season and led the team with 75 receptions, 1,014 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns and one punt return touchdown. In total, he caught 26 touchdowns, which is the third most in program history.

On the journey to the NFL Draft, Worthy broke the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash record by setting a run time of 4.21 seconds.

"I had rappers text me, former people in the league text me, people in the league text me... there was a lot of buzz going on," Worthy said.

As a junior, Worthy helped the Central Grizzlies win the 2019 Division-one Double A state title.

