Central High graduate Xavier Worthy breaks NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

We are not worthy! Central High graduate turned Texas Longhorn Xavier Worthy breaks the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central High graduate turned Texas Longhorn Xavier Worthy stands alone as the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record holder.

Worthy, the final player to run a 40-yard dash on Saturday, ran an official time of 4.21 seconds on his second attempt. The Fresno native's first attempt was recorded at 4.25 seconds.

"I just broke the record. It still doesn't feel real," Worthy said. "Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I'm with."

Worthy's time was a tick of the stopwatch better than Washington wide receiver John Ross, who ran a 4.22 at the 2017 combine.

See how the football world reacted to the record:

