Booking YARTS tickets in advance is highly encouraged, as only a limited number of walk-on tickets are issued.

YARTS now available for travel to Yosemite National Park

You now have another way to get to Yosemite National Park this summer if you're planning a visit.

You now have another way to get to Yosemite National Park this summer if you're planning a visit.

You now have another way to get to Yosemite National Park this summer if you're planning a visit.

You now have another way to get to Yosemite National Park this summer if you're planning a visit.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- You now have another way to get to Yosemite National Park this summer if you're planning a visit.

You can take the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation Systems, better known as YARTS.

Tickets are now available to purchase for service that begins Friday.

The summer schedules run from Merced, Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Fresno.

Booking YARTS tickets in advance is highly encouraged, as only a limited number of walk-on tickets are issued.

For more information, visit their website.