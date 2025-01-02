South Korean investigators move to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

Parliament has voted to impeach South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree.

Investigators arrived at South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence in Seoul on Friday in an apparent effort to detain the embattled leader.

Police vehicles and crowds of the impeached president's supporters were seen outside of his home. Photos show protesters lying down in front of police in an attempt to block authorities from the residence.

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally as police officers stand guard near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

The move to detain Yoon comes after a South Korean court issued an arrest and search warrant on Dec. 30 over his short-lived imposition of martial law, ABC News confirmed.

Under South Korea's constitution, if a sitting president is accused of insurrection, the police have the authority to arrest him while he is still in office.

ABC News' Kate Leeand Will Gretsky contributed to this report.