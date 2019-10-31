Power back on for all customers in Madera County

PG&E has restored power to all customers in Madera County, authorities announced on Wednesday evening.Power was also back on for nearly every customer in Mariposa County as of Wednesday afternoon.The two counties' residents were some of the millions affected by the planned power outages aimed at preventing electrical equipment from sparking wildfires in high winds.Local leaders are now assessing the impact of the outages and are adding up the cost of supplies, staff time, and other expenses.They will get some money from the California Office of Emergency Services, and they're putting in requests to be reimbursed by PG&E, but they don't know if that will happen.The utility company had earlier announced it will give a one-time credit of $100 to residential customers and $250 to business customers who were affected by the October 9 outages.It has also canceled some power shutoffs that were planned on Wednesday because of calmer winds in our area.