FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of PG&E customers in southeast Fresno are without power Tuesday afternoon.The utility company reported the outage shortly before 11 am.Power was out for roughly 2,100 homes and businesses north of North Avenue and south of Kings Canyon Road between Fowler and Willow Avenues.PG&E says power is expected to be restored by 1:45 pm.It's unclear what caused the outage.