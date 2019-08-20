Power restored to customers in Coarsegold, Oakhurst, PG&E reports

PG&E has not yet reported the cause of both outages.
Below is our previous story.
____________________________________________
Two power outages have left more than 14,000 customers without power in the Coarsegold and Oakhurst areas, Pacific Gas and Electric reported on their website.
Both outages occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., but the cause remains unknown at this time.
The company reported 7,136 customers are without power in the Oakhurst area, and 7,718 customers lost power in the Coarsegold area.
PG&E has sent crews to assess the outage and restore power to customers.
The estimated times of restoration are 9:30 p.m. for Coarsegold and 12:30 a.m. for Oakhurst.
