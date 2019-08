Power restored to customers in Coarsegold, Oakhurst, PG&E reports

The company reported 7,136 customers are without power in the Oakhurst area.

7,718 customers lost power in the Coarsegold area, PG&E reported.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Power has been restored to customers in the Coarsegold and Oakhurst areas after two outages left more than 14,000 without power, according to PG&E's website.PG&E has not yet reported the cause of both outages.____________________________________________Two power outages have left more than 14,000 customers without power in the Coarsegold and Oakhurst areas, Pacific Gas and Electric reported on their website.Both outages occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., but the cause remains unknown at this time.The company reported 7,136 customers are without power in the Oakhurst area, and 7,718 customers lost power in the Coarsegold area.PG&E has sent crews to assess the outage and restore power to customers.The estimated times of restoration are 9:30 p.m. for Coarsegold and 12:30 a.m. for Oakhurst.For more information on the outage, click here