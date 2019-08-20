power outage

Power restored to customers in Coarsegold, Oakhurst, PG&E reports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Power has been restored to customers in the Coarsegold and Oakhurst areas after two outages left more than 14,000 without power, according to PG&E's website.

PG&E has not yet reported the cause of both outages.

Below is our previous story.
____________________________________________

Two power outages have left more than 14,000 customers without power in the Coarsegold and Oakhurst areas, Pacific Gas and Electric reported on their website.

Both outages occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., but the cause remains unknown at this time.

The company reported 7,136 customers are without power in the Oakhurst area, and 7,718 customers lost power in the Coarsegold area.

The company reported 7,136 customers are without power in the Oakhurst area.



7,718 customers lost power in the Coarsegold area, PG&E reported.



PG&E has sent crews to assess the outage and restore power to customers.

The estimated times of restoration are 9:30 p.m. for Coarsegold and 12:30 a.m. for Oakhurst.

For more information on the outage, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakhurstcoarsegoldpower outage
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Power restored to customers in Fresno County
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire near Fowler
Power restored to more than 14,000 customers in Madera County foothills
Fallen power pole causes grass fire, leaves many without power southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 10-year-old killed in Tulare Co. crash to file lawsuit
Man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
Several families displaced after large apartment fire near Fresno State
South Valley men arrested, teen rescued during human trafficking sting
Northeast Fresno nanny describes rape, robbery and identifies attacker
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Off-duty Merced County deputy shot in Turlock, police say
Show More
Local experts say now is the best time to buy, sell houses
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
24-year-old SoCal middle school teacher shot to death
Governor Newsom signs law to limit shootings by police
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of LA apartment window
More TOP STORIES News