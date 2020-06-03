fresno state

Group gathers at Fresno State to pray for peace amid protests, pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group gathered at Fresno State Tuesday night to pray for the community during these times of unrest.

Organizers held the gathering at O'Neill Park on campus to invite students and the community to pray for peace amid the protests and the pandemic.

"We decided to do this event because with all the protesting and all the rioting and looting, it can kind of overshadow the peaceful protests, so we wanted to do something where prayer we can be involved in something," says Shaye Dubberke. "I think prayer is a good opportunity for people to be involved in."

A Fresno State student and local teacher each spoke during the gathering to address the growing concern of conflict in the community and country.

Event organizers say they hoped the opportunity for prayer helped relieve some anxiety.
