Prescribed burns taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prescribed burns will be taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties.

Fresno County Fire plans to conduct a prescribed improvement burn in the Mendota Wildlife Area starting at 9 a.m.

This burn will involve 25 acres of invasive vegetation on the wildlife refuge.

This type of exercise also offers hands-on training for firefighters, while in a controlled environment.

In Madera County, a burn is taking place at Road 200 and Rocky Cut Road in O'Neals from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

The weather will be monitored and the burn may be postponed if conditions are bad.
