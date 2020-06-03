FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prescribed burns will be taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties.
Fresno County Fire plans to conduct a prescribed improvement burn in the Mendota Wildlife Area starting at 9 a.m.
This burn will involve 25 acres of invasive vegetation on the wildlife refuge.
This type of exercise also offers hands-on training for firefighters, while in a controlled environment.
In Madera County, a burn is taking place at Road 200 and Rocky Cut Road in O'Neals from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.
The weather will be monitored and the burn may be postponed if conditions are bad.
Prescribed burns taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News