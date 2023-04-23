A Cambodian princess and Fresno State graduate was in the Valley on Thursday to meet people and sign copies of her latest book.

Cambodian Princess Soma Norodom holds signing for second book in Fresno

Princess Soma Norodom and her royal family were the first Cambodian refugees to arrive in Long Beach in 1975.

Fleeing her war-torn country, the princess says she remembers coming to the United States as a child seeking safety.

The family eventually moved to the Central Valley and started the Cambodian Community of Fresno to help other refugees.

After attending Fresno State, she chose to be a working Princess, something her family did not agree with.

Her first book, "Royal Rebel," explains the difficult decision.

Her latest project, "Royal Love" is about healing.

Soma lost her fiance in a car crash on Memorial Day in 2018.