vote 2020

How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

SAN FRANCISCO -- Millions of Americans will read Kamala Harris' name on the ballot Tuesday -- but do they know what her name means? Or even how to say it?

Harris' first name is rooted in her South Asian heritage. Sen. Harris' mom is from India, her father from Jamaica.

RELATED: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots

Kamala means "lotus flower," a plant holding deep meaning in Indian culture. Harris describes the flower in her memoir as growing underwater, with flowers that rise above the surface, with roots planted firmly in the river's bottom.

Despite holding national office for a few years now, some still seem to struggle with her name. The best way we can explain the correct pronunciation is to take the word "comma" and add a "-la" sound to the end: "Comma-la."

But hearing it may make it even easier. Politifact made this video to fully break it down:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniakamala harriselection dayvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Fresno police expected to extend gang operation due to early success
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
Show More
US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits
8 CA mayors sign off on letter asking Gov. Newsom for reopening of theme parks
Creek Fire: 378,201 acres burned, 70% contained
1 killed in Madera County car crash, CHP says
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
More TOP STORIES News