What is Prop 24? Voters to decide future of consumer data privacy protections

Proposition 24 is meant to keep businesses out of your digital data and increase consumer privacy, but it has a surprising list of opponents.
The initiative gives consumers the opportunity to opt out of data sharing.

A San Francisco real estate developer is behind this initiative, saying it goes further than the 2018 state law.

The legislature passed the California Consumer Privacy Act two years ago. It gives consumers the right to find out what personal data companies are collecting, to opt out of having data collected and to have that data removed.

The ACLU of California and the Consumer Federation of California have come out against Proposition 24.

Opponents say Proposition 24 allows "pay for privacy" schemes and makes workers wait years to learn what confidential information employers collect on them.

Proposition 24 creates a new state agency to enforce and implement consumer privacy laws, which will cost about $10 million a year.

Privacy has long been a California concern. In 1974, voters added the words "safety, happiness and privacy" when they revised the state's Declaration of Rights.
