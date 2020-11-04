election results

Prop 23: Dialysis clinic requirement ballot measure rejected by voters

California voters have rejected Proposition 23, which would have altered requirements for dialysis clinics in the state.

With more than 9 million votes counted on Tuesday night, the ballot measure had just 37% of votes in favor and needed 50% to pass.

What does this mean?

Californians have voted against requiring dialysis clinics to have at least one physician or nurse-practitioner present while patients are being treated and against clinics to report patient infection data to the state.

Dialysis clinics would have had to get consent from the state before closing their doors if the prop had passed.

The measure also would have required all patients to be treated regardless of income.

