Valley Spotlight: SpaceOAR Hydrogel

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for American men with more than 183,000 new diagnoses each year. It's a highly treatable cancer, with options ranging from watchful waiting to surgery to radiation. But treatments aren't without side effects.Christopher Julian, MD, a Urologist at Urology Associates of Central California, joined us for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to talk about how SpaceOAR Hydrogel can help optimize a patient's quality of life by minimizing side effects of prostate cancer radiation. A local SpaceOAR patient also shares his prostate cancer treatment journey and how SpaceOAR Hydrogel helped reduce side effects of radiation therapy.SpaceOAR Hydrogel is an FDA-cleared option that temporarily pushes the rectum farther away from the prostate. By separating the prostate from the rectum, the radiation dose delivered to the rectum is reduced, which may lessen damage to the rectum and other surrounding tissues. With SpaceOAR Hydrogel in place, a doctor can complement the patient's radiation treatment to better target their cancer while preserving healthy tissue to help maintain quality of life. Clinical data shows that SpaceOAR Hydrogel improves the chance of maintaining normal bowel function and also urinary and sexual function.To learn more about SpaceOAR Hydrogel and find a doctor near you, visit SpaceOAR.com