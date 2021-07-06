California wildfires

UC Davis researchers looking to create fireproof homes with blocks of mud

EMBED <>More Videos

UC Davis researchers trying to create fireproof homes with mud blocks

DAVIS, Calif. -- As wildfires become a growing threat in California, researchers at UC Davis are trying to create fireproof houses using mud.
It's a process similar to ancient adobe brickwork.

Mechanical engineers hope homes built with these mud blocks would replace traditional wood and stucco that can't withstand the heat of a wildfire.

UC Davis researchers tested the blocks in a furnace for seven hours at more than 2,000 degrees and the brick doesn't burn up.

Researchers put a blow torch to a block of wood and a mud block, comparing the differences.
They also say materials are cheap and sustainable because you can use locally sourced dirt to create the mud and press the bricks at the job site.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires here in Central California and across the state.

MORE FIRE RESOURCES:
  • PG&E seeking new 18% customer rate hike in 2023 for California wildfire prevention

  • Do you live in Central CA's most dangerous zones for wildfires?
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societydaviscalifornia wildfiresuc davishome repairsconstructionhome improvementwildfirescience
    Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
    Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
    New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
    Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
    Ash falling from Visalia skies as hazardous air fills South Valley
    TOP STORIES
    Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
    Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
    Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
    More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
    Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
    KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
    Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
    Show More
    Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
    FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
    Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
    Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
    3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
    More TOP STORIES News