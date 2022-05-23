pets

Fresno woman creating charcuterie-inspired treats for dogs

Haley Rodriguez found a way to turn her love of charcuterie boards into a budding business with Puppercuterie.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno-based business is catering to man's best friend - literally.

Dog mom-preneur, Haley Rodriguez, found a way to turn her love of charcuterie boards into a budding business.

Based out of Fresno, Puppercuterie is a way to celebrate or spoil man's best friend.

"Treats that are more healthy and more natural-based. So there's less risk and something they would give their animals," Rodriguez says.

Concerned with various recalls over the years from big name-brand treats, Rodriguez was determined to only feed her furry friends 100% homemade treats with minimal ingredients.

"They contain pumpkin, peanut butter, pumpkin puree, fruit puree, fresh fruits and apple sauce," she says.

Rodriguez has been taking orders through her Puppercuterie Instagram page that's gained a following over the last five months.

"I of course ask them if their pups have any allergies, what their names are, what their genders are, because sometimes I put certain colors into certain treats," she says.

Holiday and birthday boxes are also options.

"I also personalize at least two treats in each box with the pup's name on it. Depending on if its their birthday I'll put a treat that says 'Happy Pup Day'."

Boxes are $20 and graze bags, which have five or six treats, are for $5 each. Both are available for pick-up or a $5 delivery fee to Fresno and Clovis.

Follow the Puppercuterie Instagram to see which community events she'll be selling at as well.
