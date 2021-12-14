All topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: How Jeff Tedford could help Jake Haener's development
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as how Jeff Tedford could help Jake Haener, the Buffalo Bills' recent struggles and the 49ers starting to find a rhythm.
Rams ready to ride momentum into playoffs? Why the Cardinals turn the ball over more at home 49ers look like a team that could go on a run Bills recent struggles, game plan issues & Josh Allen's brilliance Davante Adams continued success Jake Haener withdrawing from transfer portal Battle for QB1 ahead of bowl game How Jeff Tedford could help Haener's development
