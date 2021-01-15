business

Quail State Bar offering farm-to-table meals paired with cocktails for pick-up

Quail State Bar in downtown Fresno is now offering a brand new farm-to-table restaurant experience for to-go orders only.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Quail State Bar in downtown Fresno is now offering a brand new farm-to-table restaurant experience for to-go orders only.

It's the bar's latest move to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Just as Quail State was about to open, the new stay home order went into effect in the San Joaquin Valley.

Instead of giving up, the owners transformed the bar into a market and kitchen to help promote the downtown area.

Together with Cocina De Mama, they have created a food program that pairs crafted cocktails with delicious meals.

All of the produce, meats and dairy used comes from the Central Valley.

"Partnering with Cocina De Mama is huge for us. To be able to work out of their kitchen, be able to celebrate what they have and be able to show off everything downtown has to offer, what we have to offer and really be able to promote a small business through all of this is one of the key factors in the decision to start this food program," said executive chef, Matthew Lee.

Quail State Bar is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm. To place your order, you can head to the bar's website or just call ahead.

This bar is rethinking how to come together for drinks despite physical distancing.

