Taking Action Together

'Que Paso Camaron?' partners with El Toro Loco to give back

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Que Paso Camaron?' partners with El Toro Loco to give back

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new Mexican restaurant in Fresno, and the owners are partnering with a local grocery store to keep giving back to the surrounding community.

Action News stopped by to see how "Que Paso Camaron" is earning praise for its food and for lending a helping hand.

Mireya Ramirez and her husband, Miguel Castro are the new owners of "Que Paso Camaron?" The restaurant recently opened inside the popular El Toro Loco Supermarket at Shields and West Avenue in West Central Fresno.

"We love to cook and we love to take care of the people, so basically that's what we are doing," said Mireya Ramirez, Co-owner of Que Paso Camaron? Restaurant.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the couple takes fresh cooked meals into the streets to help where they can.

"Right now we have food to offer to the people, so we do it," explained Ramirez.

"When we were struggling, we had a lot of people that helped us, so this is just to give back," added Ramirez.

Their efforts are a collaboration with the supermarket, which also finds other ways to give.

"We provide financial donations to two of the schools, Homan Elementary and Roeding Elementary School. We also donate some food to surrounding churches," explained Don Rotella, Public Relations Director of El Toro Loco Supermarket.

The supermarket says the response the community has had to the new restaurant owners has been transformational, and both businesses are seeing a big boost.

"It's really improved since the pandemic. The shelves are filled, a lot more customers are coming and realizing the food is really tasty," added Rotella.

"When my husband gets home or my daughter gets home, we always say, 'Que Paso Camaron,' as a saludo," explained Ramirez.

The name stuck, and now the owners hope the success for their restaurant and the supermarket will too.

For more information on how to help "Que Paso Camaron?" Restaurant and El Toro Loco give back to the community, you can visit El Toro Loco Fresno | Facebook and @quepaso.camaron_ Instagram photos and videos
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnotaking action togetherrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce looking to help businesses
Clovis architect firm aims to provide housing for farmworkers
Housing Watch: Big spike in home prices in Los Banos
Volunteers work to clean up illegal dump sites in Coalinga
TOP STORIES
3 hospitalized after crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County, CHP says
PD: Exeter HS student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school
Death penalty, mental health could complicate parental murder case
Local health officials urging caution during spring break, Easter
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Suspect died 1 day after being detained by Clovis police last month
Uptick in pediatric ER visits for mental health at Valley Children's
Show More
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Suspect could be released despite repeated DUI, Kerman father killed
Noticing more flies and gnats? Experts say it could be due to weather
Fire destroys Dos Palos home, 7 displaced
Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in northeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News