Queen Elizabeth II visited Yosemite National Park back in 1983

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne, ABC30 went to the archives for her visit to Yosemite National Park.

The queen visited the park in 1983, and Action News Anchor Nancy Osborne took the trip to preview her visit.

The queen's trip was marred by tragedy when three secret service agents involved with her visit were killed in a crash.

She and Prince Philip spent a private weekend at the park, with video showing them taking in the scenery at Tunnel View.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at 96 years old.