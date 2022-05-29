Man killed, 3 teenagers injured in central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and three teenagers injured.Authorities say officers were at Radio Park near First St. and Clinton Ave. just before 9 p.m. when they heard shots fired nearby.Officers located two victims near the intersection and, shortly after, they located two more.Police say one pair was a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy. The other pair was a 16-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.All of the victims were taken to the hospital.The man died from his injuries.The three teenagers are expected to survive.Investigators say a firearm was found at the scene.The intersection of Clinton Ave. and First Street was closed until Sunday morning as detectives collect evidence in the area.