Man killed, 3 teenagers injured in central Fresno shooting

Authorities say officers were at Radio Park near First St. and Clinton Ave. just before 9 p.m. when they heard shots fired nearby.
Officers located two victims near the intersection and, shortly after, they located two more.
Police say one pair was a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy. The other pair was a 16-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.
All of the victims were taken to the hospital.
The man died from his injuries.
The three teenagers are expected to survive.
Investigators say a firearm was found at the scene.
The intersection of Clinton Ave. and First Street was closed until Sunday morning as detectives collect evidence in the area.