Officials warn deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' could fall into hands of kids

The blue powder is believed to be more dangerous and more potent than fentanyl pills.

'Rainbow fentanyl' is a powdered opioid believed to be more dangerous and more potent than fentanyl pills.

Law enforcement officials are warning a new drug popping up in Oregon could be the start of a dangerous trend.

'Rainbow fentanyl' is a powdered opioid that can be dyed in a range of colors.

Investigators say the powder can expand in the air, and it could be deadly if it's inhaled.

Officials worry the colors could make the drugs more attractive to children.

They're warning parents to communicate with their kids to avoid an accidental overdose.