food

Raising Cane's holds grand opening in Clovis

The new restaurant, across the street from Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, is Raising Cane's first location in the Fresno area
EMBED <>More Videos

Raising Cane's holds grand opening in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Raising Cane's is quickly expanding in the Central Valley.

On Thursday, Clovis customers got a chance to try dishes from the chicken finger chain at its newest location, across the street from Sierra Vista Mall.

Raising Cane's is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night meals seven days a week.

Thursday's grand opening brought out tons of people, but even though the lines were really long, the wait went by fast because of a new system of dual-line kitchens the chain is implementing at all Central Valley locations.

Over the past several months, Raising Cane's has welcomed quite a few Valley locations, including restaurants in Tulare, Hanford, and Visalia.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisbusinessfoodrestaurantchicken
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Action News Morning Update
Burger King is returning the Whopper to its original price
Diablo Verde: A delicious way to support a great cause!
Distrito Catorce is a melting pot of food, art, community, and culture
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News