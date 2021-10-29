Raising Cane's holds grand opening in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Raising Cane's is quickly expanding in the Central Valley.On Thursday, Clovis customers got a chance to try dishes from the chicken finger chain at its newest location, across the street from Sierra Vista Mall.Raising Cane's is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night meals seven days a week.Thursday's grand opening brought out tons of people, but even though the lines were really long, the wait went by fast because of a new system of dual-line kitchens the chain is implementing at all Central Valley locations.Over the past several months, Raising Cane's has welcomed quite a few Valley locations, including restaurants in Tulare, Hanford, and Visalia.