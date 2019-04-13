New community in southwest Fresno to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors

FRESNO, calif. (KFSN) -- Affordable housing for seniors living on a fixed income is coming to Southwest Fresno.A local developer broke ground on Friday to celebrate the construction of a new 40-unit communityWith a growing senior population, Annadale Commons plans to fill a critical need in the community.The multi-million dollar project will offer one- and two-bedroom housing for low-income families aged 62 or older.Local politicians and developers came together Friday to turn dirt on the groundbreaking ceremony at Annadale and Elm Avenues."They will have great options and it'll be a place for them to thrive and not have to use up all of their paycheck or social security check on housing costs," said Tom Collishaw, CEO of Self-Help Enterprises.In collaboration with the City of Fresno and private sector partners, local developer Self-Help Enterprises plans to not only turn it into an affordable senior living community but also add 20 units of single family self-help housing in the future.A project council member Miguel Arias says is long overdue in the southwest part of town."There's a huge waiting list for these types of projects. More importantly, people take true ownership of them. The single family housing will actually be built by the residents that are going to live and own the property and we know that will ensure that these neighborhoods will be great for decades to come," Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias.Nearby, Clinica Sierra Vista will provide on-site medical services, while officials say residents will pay somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 to $400 a month for rent."This city has a lot of low-income people so getting these types of projects affordable for seniors with rents as low as $300 a month is critical. These are people one step away from homelessness," said Fresno mayor Lee Brand.Officials say they expect families to start moving into the new facility by this time next year.