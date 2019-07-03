Real Estate

Woodstock house featured in 'Groundhog Day' movie for sale

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- A craftsman home that was featured in the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" is hitting the market, and for less than $250,000.

Bill Murray's character, Phil Connors, took piano lessons at the home in the film.

The house was built in 1893 but has been updated generously over the years. It still has the entryway, porch and living room that fans of "Groundhog Day" will recognize.

The home, which is listed through Redfin, is 1,722 square feet and features four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a garage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatewoodstockentertainmentmoviehome
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News