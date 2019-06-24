American Red Cross helping victims after fire at Scottsmen Too Apartment complex in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Apartment staff and residents checked on damages Monday morning following a multi-level fire left several families without a home Sunday.
It happened at the Scottsmen Too Apartment complex near Bullard and Minnewawa in Clovis.
Officials say the fire broke out around three in the afternoon in a downstairs unit and quickly spread to five nearby apartments, forcing people to evacuate
"You never start your day thinking something like this is going to happen," said Nicole Maul of the American Red Cross.
No one was injured, but the fire caused $500,000 in damage.
Maul says American Red Cross has stepped in to assist five families and 13 individuals.
"One of the first questions we ask is, 'Do you have somewhere safe to stay?' And some folks would prefer to stay with their families, or maybe some people need to stay in a hotel. So, when our volunteers meet with those families, they're really assessing those needs."
Officials say everyone recovers differently, but the Red Cross typically sees an uptick in natural disasters like home fires during the summer.
That's why Maul says it is crucial for the organization to always have plenty of volunteers on standby this time of year.
"We definitely need more volunteers, and that just comes with there's always a greater need. We need more volunteers that have a heart for service, and it doesn't have to be an eight hour day volunteering thing. It could be a few hours a week or a month can make a difference in someone's life."
If you are interested in donating your time, go to the American Red Cross website for more information.
