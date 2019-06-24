apartment fire

5 families displaced after Clovis apartment complex fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple families are without a home after a fire tore through six apartment units in Clovis.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out at an apartment complex on Bullard and Minnewawa Sunday afternoon.

The flames spread to nearby units forcing people to evacuate.

"We do have a heavy fire to both the downstairs and upstairs units...unfortunately none of the six (units) will be habitable," said fire chief John Binaski.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the units.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help those impacted.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



