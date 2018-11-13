WILDFIRE

Red Cross looking for donations and additional volunteers to help those affected by wildfires in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Red Cross looking for donations and additional volunteers to help those affected by wildfires in Southern California

By
Just as wildfires continue to destroy parts of Southern California 20 Red Cross volunteers from the Central Valley are on the ground helping those affected.

"Trained volunteers are being deployed to the wildfires and then we're also getting the support from the local community that is there to step up as well," said Taylor Poisall with the Central Valley Red Cross.

The Red Cross is seeking donations and additional volunteers for the numerous evacuation centers they've opened for residents seeking refuge.

"We had the Ferguson Fire in our own backyard and now we have the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire so it just seems like there's always something which is why we always need more volunteers because more natural disaster seems to be occurring," Poisall said.

If you'd like to volunteer, all the information can be found at RedCross.Org.

"Right now we have local community members in the Ventura area," said Poisall. "They're getting started and working in shelters and able to help their neighbors and we always wish more people would sign up."

And if you can't volunteer, Red Cross officials say they can always use donations to help continue their work during the crisis.

"A lot of people want to be able to help whenever they can and it helps when people are donating to disaster relief because that can go to anywhere in the country to be able to help," Poisall said.

Most volunteers will be deployed for two weeks during a crisis or natural disaster.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireamerican red crossdonationsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Schools keep kids indoors as smoke from Camp Fire spreads to Merced
Valley craft beer spots collecting donations for Camp Fire
CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation
More wildfire
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation
No murder charges against suspect arrested for killing pregnant Fresno woman
United to resume non-stop flight from Fresno to Chicago
Grants help fuel business growth in Fresno
Do smart speakers help or harm children doing their homework?
Schools keep kids indoors as smoke from Camp Fire spreads to Merced
Valley craft beer spots collecting donations for Camp Fire
Show More
Simple Solutions: When is it the right time to collect Social Security?
Local fire departments assisting in wildfires, preparing for search and rescue missions
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Suspect accused of killing Fresno man dressed in drag determined mentally incompetent
Man opens fire at workplace, injures 3, then later found dead by vehicle
More News