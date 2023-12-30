Fresno leaders give overview of 2023 crime statistics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reducing violent crime and making Fresno a safer community have been top priorities for Chief Paco Balderrama and city leaders.

"We can't do it alone. It takes a community to trust and call the department. We had over 800,000 calls. Well, that's someone from our community dialing our number and giving us information," said Balderrama.

On Friday morning, Balderama proudly shared the department's accomplishments during 2023.

During the year, 278 new officers were hired, 2,000 firearms were recovered, and shootings were down by 19.8%.

The number of homicides in the city has also fallen.

"We are down 43.3% from last year. We had 34 this year and 60 last year. That is a drop, and I am very proud of that number. It's a difference of 26 people who were not murdered this year," explained Balderrama.

Balderama says reducing the number of homicides, shootings, robberies, and other violent crimes requires the help of everyone in the community.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says supporting Fresno Police is at the top of his list, especially after a challenging time amid COVID-19.

"The homicide numbers in 2020 went up to 74. They remained there in 2021, and it wasn't until 2022, the number's down."

In 2024, Baldrama says it's essential to keep up the momentum and make Fresno the safest community it can be.

"It all revolves around two things. Making the city of Fresno the safest city in California and making Fresno PD the best agency in the country. Every day that is the goal," said Balderrama.

